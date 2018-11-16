Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €28.60 ($33.26) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.32 ($29.44).

FRA:TKA opened at €16.68 ($19.40) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

