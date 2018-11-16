Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KDP. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a positive rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.55.

KDP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $231,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Harf purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 166,652 shares of company stock worth $3,985,160 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

