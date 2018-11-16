KEY Reaches One Day Volume of $68,594.00 (KEY)

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. KEY has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $68,594.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KEY has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One KEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00142846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00228092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.26 or 0.10002109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010064 BTC.

KEY Token Profile

KEY launched on October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey. The official website for KEY is www.bihu.com.

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

