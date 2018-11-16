KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (TMST)

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Timkensteel in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.82 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $11.55 on Friday. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $502.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Timkensteel by 148.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Timkensteel in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timkensteel by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

