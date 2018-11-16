KHP Capital LLC Buys 15,566 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

KHP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 255.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 152.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

