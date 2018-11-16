Kibaran Resources Ltd (ASX:KNL) insider John Conidi purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,440.00 ($18,042.55).

Kibaran Resources stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.14 ($0.10). 202,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,920. Kibaran Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of A$0.20 ($0.14).

Get Kibaran Resources alerts:

WARNING: “Kibaran Resources Ltd (KNL) Insider John Conidi Acquires 160,000 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/kibaran-resources-ltd-knl-insider-john-conidi-acquires-160000-shares.html.

Kibaran Resources Company Profile

Kibaran Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Tanzania. The company explores for graphite and nickel deposits. Its principal project is the Epanko Graphite project located to the south-west of Morogoro in south-east Tanzania. Kibaran Resources Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kibaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.