Kidder Stephen W Sells 810 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,597 shares of company stock valued at $104,117,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $954.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

