Kilroy Realty (KRC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $82.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $68.97. 15,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.32 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $153,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 774,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,513,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $4,374,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.