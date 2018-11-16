Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Director Purchases C$20,280.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard acquired 300 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,280.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,748. Kinaxis Inc has a 52 week low of C$63.54 and a 52 week high of C$100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.94.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

