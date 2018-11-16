Kinaxis (KXS) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.94.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$67.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$63.54 and a 1-year high of C$100.68.

In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $421,920.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

