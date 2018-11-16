Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after buying an additional 2,186,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,483,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,561,000 after purchasing an additional 322,787 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,232,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,877,000 after purchasing an additional 650,164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,028,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,537,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.17 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

