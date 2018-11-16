Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 1437524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.67.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/kinross-gold-k-hits-new-1-year-low-at-3-15.html.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.