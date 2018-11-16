Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.53 ($45.96).

PHIA traded up €0.97 ($1.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €32.72 ($38.05). 4,210,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,000. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

