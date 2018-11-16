Korea Electric Power (KEP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.57. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

