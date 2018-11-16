Koss (KOSS) and Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Critical Survey

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koss and Arlo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $23.51 million 0.62 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Arlo Technologies $370.65 million 2.65 $6.54 million N/A N/A

Arlo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Koss and Arlo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Koss.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -14.36% -2.17% -1.55% Arlo Technologies -7.22% -17.19% -8.25%

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats Koss on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.

