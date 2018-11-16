KUN Price Hits $11.62 on Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One KUN token can currently be bought for approximately $11.62 or 0.00208900 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $23,241.00 and approximately $16,466.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00141695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00227988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.97 or 0.10246352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009897 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

