Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryanair by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.74. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $127.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

