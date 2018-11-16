Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of DEO opened at $143.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $151.30.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

