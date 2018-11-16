Lampix (PIX) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Lampix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, COSS and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Lampix has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Lampix has a market capitalization of $981,171.00 and approximately $277.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00142049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00228206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.08 or 0.10158785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Lampix Token Profile

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lampix is www.lampix.co.

Lampix Token Trading

Lampix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, OTCBTC, IDEX, BigONE, HitBTC, COSS, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lampix using one of the exchanges listed above.

