Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Position Increased by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMRK. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMRK opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 196.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

In related news, insider Matthew P. Carbone acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $239,210.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 157,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,615.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,848 shares of company stock valued at $572,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

