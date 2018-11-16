Lanxess (LXS) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXS. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.48 ($81.95).

Lanxess stock traded down €3.32 ($3.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €52.42 ($60.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

