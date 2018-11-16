Largo Resources (LGO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Largo Resources Ltd (CVE:LGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.10. The company traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a C$6.00 target price on Largo Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Largo Resources news, Director Paulo Misk sold 160,000 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total value of C$566,400.00. Also, insider Ernest Michael Cleave sold 488,622 shares of Largo Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$224,766.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,664.

About Largo Resources (CVE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

