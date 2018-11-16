Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LVS opened at $53.73 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

