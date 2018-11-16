LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period.
SUSB opened at $24.36 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $25.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
