LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSB opened at $24.36 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/lasalle-street-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ishares-esg-1-5-year-usd-corporate-bond-etf-susb.html.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.