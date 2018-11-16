LCI Industries (LCII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. 204,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,123. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

