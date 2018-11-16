Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) CEO Sells $79,551.48 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $79,551.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,927. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

