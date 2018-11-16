Leerink Swann Weighs in on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q1 2020 Earnings (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,339,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 396,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.