Leerink Swann Weighs in on Solid Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

SLDB stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

