LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

LMAT stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 14,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $533,309.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,118,266 shares in the company, valued at $117,277,984.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,681 shares of company stock worth $1,110,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

