Leoni (LEO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by Commerzbank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.50 ($43.60).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €28.38 ($33.00) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 1-year low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a 1-year high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

