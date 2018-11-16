Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LNF stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of C$15.41 and a twelve month high of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

