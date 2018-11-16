Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. Purchases 47,768 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 47,768 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $360,648.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluidigm alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 127 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $995.68.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 855 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,327.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 9,962 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $71,726.40.

On Friday, October 19th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 25,209 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $189,319.59.

On Friday, October 12th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 71 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528.24.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 34,896 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $254,391.84.

On Monday, October 1st, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 24 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $181.44.

On Thursday, September 27th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 52 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $391.56.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 2,940 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,461.20.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 40 shares of Fluidigm stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $328.80.

Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,488. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.84.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 86.00% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 64.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 9.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth $117,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. Purchases 47,768 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/levin-capital-strategies-l-p-purchases-47768-shares-of-fluidigm-co-fldm-stock.html.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.