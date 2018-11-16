Libbey Inc. (LBY) Short Interest Down 0.3% in October

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,589,552 shares, a decline of 0.3% from the October 15th total of 1,594,283 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Shares of Libbey stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,080. Libbey has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $191.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Libbey by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Libbey by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Libbey in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Libbey by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Libbey in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

