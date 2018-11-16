Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $4,231,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

