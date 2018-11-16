Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Halfords Group (HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halfords Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.67 ($4.71).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

LON:HFD opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 380.50 ($4.97).

In other Halfords Group news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £24,879.79 ($32,509.85).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.