Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 4,886 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,150,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,185,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,822,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/lincoln-national-corp-buys-shares-of-4886-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.