Lincoln National Corp Invests $253,000 in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.83% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RINF opened at $28.84 on Friday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $30.08.

