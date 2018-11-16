Lindsay Co. (LNN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Lindsay worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,202,000 after buying an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Lindsay had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

WARNING: “Lindsay Co. (LNN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/lindsay-co-lnn-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.