Lisk Price Reaches $2.12 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00037995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, CoinEgg and HitBTC. Lisk has a market cap of $237.65 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00027072 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00061965 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00025909 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 127,394,608 coins and its circulating supply is 112,160,529 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Coinbe, BitBay, CoinEgg, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, OKEx, COSS, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

