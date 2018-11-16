LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0112

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $11,500.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00128913 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000835 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,400.32 or 3.87663265 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00088303 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

