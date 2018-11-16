Livent (LTHM) Coverage Initiated at Buckingham Research

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.