Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $$44.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.