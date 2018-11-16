Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $305.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

