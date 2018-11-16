Logitech International SA (LOGI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Logitech International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Logitech International by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

