Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 353.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 20.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $810.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $832.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.27 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-4-94-million-stake-in-autozone-inc-azo.html.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.