LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $70,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 11,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $542,117.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,674.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $47.10 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Cna Financial had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

