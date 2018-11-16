LSV Asset Management Sells 316,994 Shares of Select Income REIT (SIR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,994 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.01% of Select Income REIT worth $78,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 351,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,361,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,893 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Select Income REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Select Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ SIR opened at $19.15 on Friday. Select Income REIT has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Select Income REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Select Income REIT’s payout ratio is 73.38%.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

