Lumentum (LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lumentum to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.32.

LITE traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $570,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

