Luxoft (LXFT) Announces Earnings Results

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Luxoft had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Luxoft updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.62-0.69 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.69 EPS.

Shares of LXFT stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Luxoft has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Luxoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. VTB Capital cut Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luxoft from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Luxoft in the second quarter worth about $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Luxoft (LXFT) Announces Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/luxoft-lxft-announces-earnings-results.html.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.