Luxoft (LXFT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LXFT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. VTB Capital lowered shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Luxoft from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXFT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 779,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,994. Luxoft has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxoft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,465,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Luxoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 352,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.